Defense Team For Man Accused of Murder Blames Baltimore Police

The fourth trial is underway for a man accused of killing a Baltimore security and his lawyers are pointing a finger at the city’s troubled police department.
According to reports, assistant State’s Attorney Patrick Seidel said officers were responding to a car crash in June 2015 when a driver called out that a man had a gun. Police chased the alleged gunman down and ultimately arrested 27-year-old Keith Davis Jr.. He was initially spotted less than a mile from where Kevin Jones was fatally shot.
See Also: Trial Begins For Man Accused of Killing Ex-Girlfriend
Two deadlocked juries and withheld evidence ended the last three trials.
Source: CBS Baltimore
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
For The Latest News: Follow @wolbbaltimore