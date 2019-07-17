Defense Team For Man Accused of Murder Blames Baltimore Police

The fourth trial is underway for a man accused of killing a Baltimore security and his lawyers are pointing a finger at the city’s troubled police department.

According to reports, assistant State’s Attorney Patrick Seidel said officers were responding to a car crash in June 2015 when a driver called out that a man had a gun. Police chased the alleged gunman down and ultimately arrested 27-year-old Keith Davis Jr.. He was initially spotted less than a mile from where Kevin Jones was fatally shot.

See Also: Trial Begins For Man Accused of Killing Ex-Girlfriend

Two deadlocked juries and withheld evidence ended the last three trials.

Source: CBS Baltimore

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

For The Latest News: Follow @wolbbaltimore

Also On WOLB Talk 1010: