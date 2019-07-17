Local
Defense Team For Man Accused of Murder Blames Baltimore Police

A gavel in motion, 6 April 2001. THE AGE Picture by NEIL NEWITT

Source: The AGE / Getty

The fourth trial is underway for a man accused of killing a Baltimore security and his lawyers are pointing a finger at the city’s troubled police department.

According to reports, assistant State’s Attorney Patrick Seidel said officers were responding to a car crash in June 2015 when a driver called out that a man had a gun. Police chased the alleged gunman down and ultimately arrested 27-year-old Keith Davis Jr.. He was initially spotted less than a mile from where Kevin Jones was fatally shot.

Two deadlocked juries and withheld evidence ended the last three trials.

Source: CBS Baltimore

24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance
24 photos
