Trial Begins For Man Accused of Killing Ex-Girlfriend

The man accused to killing his ex-girfriend and leaving her body slumped over bleachers heads to court Monday.

Back in June 2017, officers found the body of Jasmine Morris at a practice field near Reginald Lewis High School. Her ex-boyfriend, 22-year-old, Christopher Rather was charged with murder.

Prosecutors said he bound her hands with a rope. She was found suffering from trauma to her neck.

Court documents detail one of her final conversations with a friend in which she wrote in a text “Chris wanted to talk to me today…I’m meeting him at a football field…I think this going to be our last conversation, he told me he was leaving…”

Rather faces first-degree murder charges.

Source: Fox Baltimore

