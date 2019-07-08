Local
HomeLocal

Trial Begins For Man Accused of Killing Ex-Girlfriend

Leave a comment
Close-Up Of Cordon Tape By Trees

Source: Andrea Edwards / EyeEm / Getty

The man accused to killing his ex-girfriend and leaving her body slumped over bleachers heads to court Monday.

Back in June 2017, officers found the body of Jasmine Morris at a practice field near Reginald Lewis High School. Her ex-boyfriend, 22-year-old, Christopher Rather was charged with murder.

Prosecutors said he bound her hands with a rope. She was found suffering from trauma to her neck.

Court documents detail one of her final conversations with a friend in which she wrote in a text “Chris wanted to talk to me today…I’m meeting him at a football field…I think this going to be our last conversation, he told me he was leaving…”

Rather faces first-degree murder charges.

Source: Fox Baltimore

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

For The Latest News:

Baltimore city , court , crime , domestic violence

Also On WOLB Talk 1010:
24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance
24 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Local
PUERTORICO-US-WEATHER-SCHOOLS-HURRICANE-MARIA
New Safe Streets Location Opens in Baltimore’s Brooklyn-Curtis…

Safe Streets is getting closer to meeting its goal of opening a total of 10 sites across Baltimore city. They…
07.10.19
Toll Booth on Highway at Night
Baltimore Harbor Tunnel Toll Lanes Automated After 2…

Expect more traffic if your regular commute takes you through the I-895 Baltimore Harbor Tunnel toll booths. MDTA announced Tuesday…
07.10.19
Police operation in Wuppertal
Dog Killed in Northwest Baltimore Shooting

A man is recovering after gunfire in northwest Baltimore Tuesday night left him injured and killed a dog. Police responded…
07.10.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close