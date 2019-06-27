June 27th is National HIV Testing Day which was started in 1995.

According to the Baltimore City Health Department, one in 10 people in Baltimore doesn’t know they have HIV.

The Health Department has launched a new campaign called People Who Look Like Me.

Knowing your status is one way to be empowered about your health with treatment. People with HIV can live long, healthy lives. The first step is getting tested,” Baltimore City Health Commissioner Dr. Letitia Dzirasa said.”

Several Baltimore-area Walgreens will offer free HIV testing Thursday from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

For The Latest News: Follow @wolbbaltimore

National HIV Testing Day: Baltimore Walgreens Offer Free Testing was originally published on 92q.com

Dre Johnson Posted June 27, 2019

Also On WOLB Talk 1010: