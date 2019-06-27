Local
HomeLocal

National HIV Testing Day: Baltimore Walgreens Offer Free Testing

Leave a comment
HIV Testing Offered For Free On National HIV Testing Day At Miami Health Center

Source: Joe Raedle / Getty

June 27th is National HIV Testing Day which was started in 1995.

According to the Baltimore City Health Department, one in 10 people in Baltimore doesn’t know they have HIV.

The Health Department has launched a new campaign called People Who Look Like Me.

Knowing your status is one way to be empowered about your health with treatment. People with HIV can live long, healthy lives. The first step is getting tested,” Baltimore City Health Commissioner Dr. Letitia Dzirasa said.”

Several Baltimore-area Walgreens will offer free HIV testing Thursday from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

For The Latest News:

National HIV Testing Day: Baltimore Walgreens Offer Free Testing was originally published on 92q.com

Baltimore , HIV , Walgreens

Also On WOLB Talk 1010:
24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance
24 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Local
PUERTORICO-US-WEATHER-SCHOOLS-HURRICANE-MARIA
New Safe Streets Location Opens in Baltimore’s Brooklyn-Curtis…

Safe Streets is getting closer to meeting its goal of opening a total of 10 sites across Baltimore city. They…
07.10.19
Toll Booth on Highway at Night
Baltimore Harbor Tunnel Toll Lanes Automated After 2…

Expect more traffic if your regular commute takes you through the I-895 Baltimore Harbor Tunnel toll booths. MDTA announced Tuesday…
07.10.19
Police operation in Wuppertal
Dog Killed in Northwest Baltimore Shooting

A man is recovering after gunfire in northwest Baltimore Tuesday night left him injured and killed a dog. Police responded…
07.10.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close