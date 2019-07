On Wednesday, Governor Larry Hogan announced that overall homelessness rate in Maryland has been reduced by 9.47%, according to data from the 2019 Point-in-Time Count.

The number of chronically homeless individuals dropped by 14.8 percent and veterans experiencing homelessness declined by 8.58 percent.

Source:FoxBaltimore