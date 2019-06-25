Undocumented Immigrants Get Help Ahead of Planned ICE Raids in Baltimore

A local advocacy group is telling undocumented immigrants what to do if ICE agents show up at their door.

According to CASA, don’t speak or sign any documents without a lawyer. You can also refuse to give ICE agents consent to search any of your personal belongings.

After criticism from Democrats, President Trump tweeted that the raids won’t happen for another “two weeks”, but after that the, “big deportation begins!” About 2,000 people could be targeted in this deportation operation.

CASA also wants to teach other members of the community how to help and properly report ICE activity in their neighborhood or workplace.

They’re having a meeting in their East Baltimore office on Tuesday (June 25) at 6 p.m.

Source: CBS Baltimore

