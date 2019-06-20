Local
State Worker on Trial For Child Porn Abused Boy Scouts

A gavel in motion, 6 April 2001. THE AGE Picture by NEIL NEWITT

Source: The AGE / Getty

A 70-year-old state government employee currently on trial for child pornography charges is the same man who pleaded guilty decades ago to sexually abusing four boy scouts.

The Baltimore Sun reports Stephen Cormack was caught viewing explicit images of minors in his Baltimore office by a co-worker earlier this year.

Cormack was previously sentenced to six months in jail and a year of home detention in 1996 for sexually abusing boys ages 11 to 13 between 1979 and 1984. It happened while he worked as a Baltimore County recreation counselor and volunteered for the Boy Scouts of America.

The Scouts banned him after that.

He’s due in court on Tuesday and faces up to eight years in prison if convicted.

Source: CBS Baltimore

