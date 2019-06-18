13-Year-Old Girl Missing Since Last Monday

Family of Azaria Bennett are asking for your help to bring her back home.

Bennett was last seen on June 17 at around 9:30 p.m. at her home on Agate Drive in Edgewood, Md.

She’s 13-years-old, 5’1″ and weighs around 121 lbs. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

When she was last seen, she was wearing a black Nike windbreaker, black shorts and black Nike shoes, police said.

She was also wearing several rubber wrist bands on her left wrist and has multiple scars on her arms and thigh.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Harford County Sheriff’s Office.

