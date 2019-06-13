Local
HomeLocal

Catholic Bishops to Create Third-Party National Sex Abuse Hotline

Leave a comment
Woman in catholic church

Source: Oleh_Slobodeniuk / Getty

A new national sex-abuse hotline will be created to report sexual assault within the Catholic church.

U.S. Catholic Bishops voted Wednesday to create the hotline which will be run by an independent entity. The decision represents one of the church’s most tangible steps yet in confronting its sex-abuse crisis.

“If you need to call the civil authorities, call the civil authorities,” Arlington, Virginia, Bishop Michael Burbidge said. “If you need to call the Metropolitan with concern, call the Metropolitan. The third-party system will be another way that you can do that.”

U.S. Catholic Bishops voted Wednesday to create a new national sex-abuse hotline run by an independent entity, a decision that represents one of the church’s most tangible steps yet in confronting its sex-abuse crisis.

“If you need to call the civil authorities, call the civil authorities,” Arlington, Virginia, Bishop Michael Burbidge said. “If you need to call the Metropolitan with concern, call the Metropolitan. The third-party system will be another way that you can do that.”

The conference in Baltimore is amid another sex scandal that broke last year in Pennsylvania where a grand jury report charged 300 priests with more than 1,000 sexual assaults over 50 years.

Source: CBS Baltimore

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

For The Latest News:

abuse , Catholic Church , Sexual Abuse

Also On WOLB Talk 1010:
24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance
24 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Local
PUERTORICO-US-WEATHER-SCHOOLS-HURRICANE-MARIA
New Safe Streets Location Opens in Baltimore’s Brooklyn-Curtis…

Safe Streets is getting closer to meeting its goal of opening a total of 10 sites across Baltimore city. They…
07.10.19
Toll Booth on Highway at Night
Baltimore Harbor Tunnel Toll Lanes Automated After 2…

Expect more traffic if your regular commute takes you through the I-895 Baltimore Harbor Tunnel toll booths. MDTA announced Tuesday…
07.10.19
Police operation in Wuppertal
Dog Killed in Northwest Baltimore Shooting

A man is recovering after gunfire in northwest Baltimore Tuesday night left him injured and killed a dog. Police responded…
07.10.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close