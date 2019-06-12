The Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services are trying to find out how a handgun ended up inside Baltimore’s Central Booking.
According to WBALTV, a tip about the gun and the Special Operations Group found it in the facility.
The weapon and facility have since been secured.
Gun Found Inside Baltimore’s Central Booking was originally published on 92q.com