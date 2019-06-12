Local
58 People Arrested As Part of Sex Offender Bust

Dozens of people have been arrested in Maryland as part of a two-month nationwide crack down on sex offenders targeting children dubbed “Operation Broken Heart.”

The Maryland Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force conducted 320 investigations in April and May, leading to 110 search warrants being executed.

None of the people arrested were from Baltimore City or Baltimore County, but arrests were made in surrounding counties like Anne Arundel County. To check out who was apprehended, click here.

Source: CBS Baltimore

