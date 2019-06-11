Local
Report Uncovers Grade Changing at Baltimore City Public Schools

Hand grading a student with red marker on white page

Source: mikroman6 / Getty

Baltimore City Public Schools are reportedly altering student grades.

According to Fox Baltimore’s Project Baltimore investigation team, they had to sue City Schools to get the internal grade changing investigation at Calverton Elementary/Middle, which was sparked by a series of Project Baltimore stories.

In the report, North Avenue’s own investigator found out the following:

  • 386 grade change entries were made at Calverton during the 16/17 school year.
  • Ten of the 13 teachers interviewed said their grades were changed without their knowledge or consent.

Here’s what Baltimore City Schools is saying about the Calverton investigation:

“Some staff members did not follow policies and required procedures related to entering or changing grades. Appropriate action was taken as a result. City Schools has no further comment.”

– Anne Fullerton, Baltimore City Public Schools.

Read More: Fox Baltimore

