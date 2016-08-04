Police Kicked Open Korryn Gaines’ Door, According To Court Documents

Police Kicked Open Korryn Gaines’ Door, According To Court Documents

A second arrest warrant shows officers forced entry after attempting to open her apartment door with a key.

New details in Korryn Gaines’ arrest warrant show that officers kicked open her apartment door after attempting to open it with a spare key, The Baltimore Sun reports.

Two officers arrived at Gaines’ Randallstown apartment around 9:10 a.m. on Monday to serve two separate arrest warrants to her and her 39-year-old boyfriend, Kareem Kiean Courtney.

Police heard movement through the closed-door, including coughing and a child’s cry. After knocking for 10 minutes, police approached property management to obtain a key, the warrant states.

However, police could not open the door with the key because of an interior chain lock. Through the opening, officers say they observed Gaines sitting on the floor and asked her to open the door, but she declined.

One of the officers kicked the door open and saw Gaines point a shotgun in their direction, demanding they leave. Police retreated, calling for backup.

Officers then obtained a second arrest warrant for Gaines, issued at 12:43 p.m., charging her with first and second-degree assault, obstructing and hindering, and resisting or interfering with arrest.

A SWAT team arrived on the scene shortly after, engaging in a standoff with Gaines that lasted several hours. Gaines was fatally shot after an officer fired into the apartment where she was holed up with her five-year-old son, Kodi.

Baltimore County Police spokesperson, Elise Armacost, told The Sun that officers followed correct protocol.

“Following a review of the entry, requested by Chief [James] Johnson, we have confirmed that the legal criteria for entering a home to serve an arrest warrant were satisfied,” she said.

Kodi suffered a gunshot wound to the arm and is recovering at John Hopkins Hospital. Police are still determining whether he was shot by police, or his mother during the gunfire exchange.

Here’s the 5-year-old’s side of the story:

 

 

