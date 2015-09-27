Philanthropist and business maven Bill Gates has donated $5.8 million to HIV vaccine research as part of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

The grand donation went to the Scripps Research Institute Group in Jupiter, Florida, who hope to create the first effective HIV/AIDS vaccine. According to Buzzfeed:

The key to the new approach is that technically, it isn’t really a vaccine. Rather than teach the immune system to fight HIV like a standard inoculation, the new method delivers genes into muscle cells and effectively re-engineers our bodies to fight off the virus.

Though Gates’ donation helps immensely, scientists claim that vaccine progression is still many years and millions of dollars away. We will continue to keep you updated as more news surfaces.

SOURCE: Buzzfeed | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

Bill & Melinda Gates Donate $6 Million To HIV Vaccine Research was originally published on globalgrind.com

Maria Mora Posted September 27, 2015

Also On WOLB Talk 1010: