Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Bill & Melinda Gates Donate $6 Million To HIV Vaccine Research

Bill Gates and Melinda Gates Visit Downing Street

Philanthropist and business maven Bill Gates has donated $5.8 million to HIV vaccine research as part of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

The grand donation went to the Scripps Research Institute Group in Jupiter, Florida, who hope to create the first effective HIV/AIDS vaccine. According to Buzzfeed:

The key to the new approach is that technically, it isn’t really a vaccine.

Rather than teach the immune system to fight HIV like a standard inoculation, the new method delivers genes into muscle cells and effectively re-engineers our bodies to fight off the virus.

Though Gates’ donation helps immensely, scientists claim that vaccine progression is still many years and millions of dollars away. We will continue to keep you updated as more news surfaces.

SOURCE: Buzzfeed | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

Bill & Melinda Gates Donate $6 Million To HIV Vaccine Research was originally published on globalgrind.com

AIDS , Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation , Bill Gates , donation , HIV , vaccine

Also On WOLB Talk 1010:
24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance
24 photos
Videos
Local
Baltimore Cease Fire
Hug Don’t Shoot and Baltimore Cease Fire Present…

The organizations Hug Don’t Shoot and Baltimore Cease Fire will coordinate HANDS ACROSS BMORE in Baltimore, MD on Saturday, August…
08.01.19
ELECTION DAY IN THE USA!
City Council President Wants to Lower Voting Age…

Baltimore City Council’s newest president Brandon Scott laid out his list of priorities Wednesday and said reducing crime is a…
08.01.19
President Donald Trump...
Trump Continues to Defends Comments About Baltimore, Tweets…

President Donald Trump spent Wednesday night tweeting about Congressman Elijah Cummings once again. “The Radical Left Dems went after me…
08.01.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close