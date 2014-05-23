May is National Lupus Awareness Month. Lupus is an autoimmune disease that effects lots of African Americans. Health and wellness advocate M Gadsden-Williams and Dr. James Roberson joined “NewsOne Now” to discuss why Lupus is affecting Black women at higher rates. Listen below.
Be sure to listen to “NewsOne Now” with Roland Martin, weekdays at 7 a.m. EST and watch at 9 a.m. EST on TV One.
Hilarious Reactions To Dame Dash's Comments On Jay-Z Partnering With The NFL
Hilarious Reactions To Dame Dash's Comments On Jay-Z Partnering With The NFL
1.
1 of 10
2.
2 of 10
3.
3 of 10
4.
4 of 10
5.
5 of 10
6.
6 of 10
7.
7 of 10
8.
8 of 10
9.
9 of 10
10.
10 of 10
What You Need To Know About Lupus was originally published on newsone.com