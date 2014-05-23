What You Need To Know About Lupus

Hilarious Reactions To Dame Dash's Comments On Jay-Z Partnering With The NFL

If there is a Jay-Z controversy, his former business partner Dame Dash has an opinion. Recently, he sounded off on the controversy of Jay being accused of selling out Colin Kaepernick by partnering with the NFL. See Also: This Colin Kaepernick Retweet Says Everything You Need To Know About The NFL Players’ Anthem Grievance In the podcast "No Jumper," Dash said, “I mean everybody knows JAY ain’t shit like that. Everybody knows that... If you ask anyone in the industry, it’s common knowledge that JAY ain’t shit." He continued, "He’s about the bag. We all know that. He’s self-preserving, period. It’s just that the people he does it to don’t have Beyoncé next to him, they don’t have that kind of power.” Dash also compared him to Trump, "There’s always been a pattern with that dude. Everyone always forgives him. He’s like Trump in that way. He could do anything, say anything, and everyone goes with the populist sometimes.” In case you missed it,TMZ reported last week, "Sources connected to Jay and with direct knowledge tell us ... Jay is going to have a 'significant ownership interest' in an NFL team. As for which team ... we're not being told, but we are told 'it is going to happen in the near future.'" Allegedly, he wants to become a part owner "because he's a huge fan, already has a sports business and wants to continue to be a change agent for the NFL." Carolinas Panthers safety Eric Reid, who is still kneeling, blasted Jay-Z, saying, “Jay-Z claimed to be a supporter of Colin, wore his jersey, told people not to perform at the Super Bowl because of the treatment the NFL did to Colin. And now he’s going to be a part owner ... It’s kind of despicable." https://twitter.com/josephperson/status/1162553068187262978 He also said, "He's capitalized on this situation. Nobody to my knowledge talked about social justice before Colin started protesting. That was not a topic of the NFL off the field. For Jay-Z to come in and partner to address social justice, do it behind Colin's back, get paid to do it ... I don't have words." https://twitter.com/KeepBlitzin/status/1162556518727913472 Jay has been getting hit hard on social media with Dr. Cornell W. Brooks, the former president of the vaunted NAACP, implying that Jay is just going for the money. https://twitter.com/CornellWBrooks/status/1161980710745493504?s=20 On August 14, Kaepernick marked the third year of his kneeling protest during the playing of the national anthem with a social media post of his own saying in no uncertain terms that he would continue “to work and stand with the people in our fight for liberation, despite those who are trying to erase the movement!" See the post below: https://twitter.com/Kaepernick7/status/1161758390999298049 See the hilarious reactions below to Dame Dash below.