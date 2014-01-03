Thirty years ago, Rev. Jesse Jackson secured the release of Lt. Bobby Goodman, after the naval flight officer was shot down and held captive. Jackson remembered the anniversary of his trip to Syria, that resulted in Goodman’s return to the U.S. on “NewsOne Now.” He also spoke about the history of African Americans helping the oppressed and imprisoned around the world.

“The reality is, we could have done a lot more in the Middle East,” Jackson said. “For example, I made the case, even then, we had a low [tolerance] policy toward Palestinians. I thought that was wrong… Let’s just agree to disagree, and let us call mutual recognition of two-state solution. That is now the policy.”

Listen to the entire clip below.

Your browser does not support iframes.

Be sure to tune in to NewsOne Now with Roland Martin, weekdays at 7 a.m. EST.

Rev. Jesse Jackson On The 30th Anniversary Of Lt. Goodman’s Release was originally published on newsone.com

Also On WOLB Talk 1010: