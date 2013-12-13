NewsOne Now
Black Women on ‘SNL’: One Comedienne Won’t Fix Diversity Issues

The hunt for a new Black female cast member for “SNL” is on, and not only are some saying one is just not enough, but also that diversity needs to go beyond acting roles. Panelists on “NewsOne Now” with Roland Martin say “SNL” shouldn’t just stop with one female cast member, but get more African Americans behind the camera as well.

“While it is very important to have blacks in front of the camera,” said Angela Rae, “we need them behind the camera because they then inform the decisions that Lorne Michaels, that Tina Fey, when she was a writer, [make]. If you’re not black, you’re not going to understand some things, [such as] our comedy.”

Watch to the entire panel below.

