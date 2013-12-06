Marcia Fudge On Winnie Mandela And The Emergence Of Female Leaders

The saying goes, “behind every good man is a good woman,” and Winnie Mandela was no exception. Thanks to her, the world learned about Nelson Mandela and his imprisonment. The extremely supportive wife generated even more support around the globe, including young people and women dedicated to fighting for Mandela’s freedom.

Congresswoman Marcia Fudge shared how important women and young people were to the African National Congress on “NewsOne Now” Friday morning.

“Women and young people really carried the banner,” said Fudge, “when other people were afraid or did not find that they have the position or the strength to do some of the things that were done while he was in prison. And so women really were the face of the movement for many years.”

