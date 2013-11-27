Shopping Black-owned businesses might not be as difficult as you think it is, and author Maggie Anderson gives her tips on how we can all buy Black — even for the holidays.

Anderson and her husband shopped at Black-owned businesses for an entire year and chronicled their experiences in their book, “Our Black Year: One Family’s Quest to Buy Black in America’s Racially Divided Economy,” from 2012. She spoke with NewsOne Now to give tips on how to keep money in our community for the holidays and beyond.

“Don’t focus on the things that we don’t have representation in,” Anderson said. “You can’t buy an XBOX Black-owned. You can’t buy a TV Black-owned, but there are things you can buy Blacked-owned, and there are some industries we do have great representation of Black businesses.” Gifts such as cosmetics (like Soul Purpose), clothing, and hair products (try Carol’s Daughter) are easy finds at retailers such as Macy’s, so you don’t have to go out of your way find them.

Take a look at the rest of her tips below:

Your browser does not support iframes.

Sound off!

Be sure to tune in to NewsOne Now with Roland Martin, weekdays at 7 a.m. EST.

MORE LINKS FROM NEWSONE NOW

Ali Velshi Explains How Much Of JP Morgan’s $13B Fine Goes To Homeowners

Kearran Giovanni: Race-Blind Casting is Growing on TV

How You Can Shop Black During the Holidays was originally published on newsone.com

Also On WOLB Talk 1010: