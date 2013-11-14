Holiday Guide
Home

TOY STORIES: Nia Long’s “Sit’N Spin,” Sanaa’s Stretchy Hulk & More! [EXCLUSIVE]

Who remembers that one Christmas toy that you just couldn’t stop playing with? “I had a streeeetch Hulk and I loved him so much because I was so in love with the original Hulk,” Sanaa Lathan  says as she pulls her arms apart pantomiming the popular toy from the ’80s. “I had one, too!” Nia Long chimed in. “But mine was a ‘Sit’N Spin.’ Because I was an only child and I would just sit…and spin…I still have it actually!”

 

Must Watch: What’s Happened To Kwanzaa? Cast Of “The Best Man Holiday” Answers [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Must Watch : Morris Chestnut, Terrence Howard Talk Dance Moves For ‘The Best Man Holiday’

If you are enjoying the trip down memory lane watch to see which toys Terrence Howard, Regina Hall, Taye Diggs, and the entire cast of “The Best Man Holiday” picked as their childhood favorites!

RELATED:

Unboxed: 8 Bromance Gifts That Won’t Make Him “Pause”

5 Christmas Gifts For The Women In Your Life

12 Rules For Being A Better Santa [EXCLUSIVE]

Like TheUrbanDaily.com on Facebook to stay updated with the latest entertainment news and original interviews!

TOY STORIES: Nia Long’s “Sit’N Spin,” Sanaa’s Stretchy Hulk & More! [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on theurbandaily.com

celebrity interviews , Christmas , exclusive video , The Best Man Holiday , Toys (Holidays) , walmart-holiday-2013

Also On WOLB Talk 1010:
24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance
24 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Local
Baltimore City Skyline
Gov. Hogan, Balt. County Exec. Johnny Olszewski Respond…

Gov. Larry Hogan and Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski Jr., responded to President Trump’s comments regarding Baltimore and U.S. Rep.…
07.30.19
Antwan Mims
Missile Launcher In The Possession Of Man At…

Transportation Security Administration officers detected the launcher and immediately told airport police, who tracked down the traveler and detained him…
07.30.19
Baltimoreans Launch ‘We Are Baltimore’ Website

A pair of former political aides have launched a “We Are Baltimore” website. The ‘We Are Baltimore’ site was already…
07.30.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close