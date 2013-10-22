Just In
Home

Did The TLC Biopic Portray Pebbles Fairly?

VH1′s biopic, “CrazySexyCool: The TLC Story” stirred up a Twitter frenzy last night, and ’80s singer-turned- manager Pebbles caught most of the fire. On “NewsOne Now” with Roland Martin, entertainment columnist Kelley Carter spoke about the unflattering comparisons some have made between her and Ike Turner and Joe Jackson in the way she treated the group:

“Pebbles definitely came out on the losing end of this. And I think that it’s probably crescendoed by the fact that she’s now a minister,” Carter observed. “So you have a couple of different dynamics at play….”

Check out a portion of the segment below, and tune in to “NewsOne Now” tomorrow at 10 am EST when Chilli is scheduled to stop by as a special guest!

What do you think? Take our poll below.

Did The TLC Biopic Portray Pebbles Fairly? was originally published on newsone.com

crazysexycool , entertainment , Kelly L. Carter , newsone now , Roland Martin , tlc , TLC biopic , tlc movie , Trending Now , VH1

Also On WOLB Talk 1010:
24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance
24 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Local
Baltimore City Skyline
Gov. Hogan, Balt. County Exec. Johnny Olszewski Respond…

Gov. Larry Hogan and Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski Jr., responded to President Trump’s comments regarding Baltimore and U.S. Rep.…
07.30.19
Antwan Mims
Missile Launcher In The Possession Of Man At…

Transportation Security Administration officers detected the launcher and immediately told airport police, who tracked down the traveler and detained him…
07.30.19
Baltimoreans Launch ‘We Are Baltimore’ Website

A pair of former political aides have launched a “We Are Baltimore” website. The ‘We Are Baltimore’ site was already…
07.30.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close