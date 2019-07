Weird but true! A woman in Billings, Montana is charged with felony drunk driving after police say she called 911 to report that she was too drunk to get out of the car. The Billings Gazette reports that 55-year-old Carol Omeara’s blood alcohol level was 0.311 percent, nearly four times the limit. The woman’s keys were in her pocket. Omeara has three previous DUI convictions.