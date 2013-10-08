Deputy Shot In The Face By Chris Dorner Returns To Work [VIDEO]

Deputy Alex Collins (pictured left), the San Bernardino County sheriff’s deputy who was shot in the face and leg on February 12 during a furious gun battle with former LAPD officer Christopher Dorner (pictured right), has returned to work after seven months of recuperation, reports ABC7.com.

The fierce exchange of gunfire on Southern California’s Big Bear Mountain, which ended with Dorner dead from a self-inflicted gun-shot wound, was the culmination of a nine-day intensive manhunt for Dorner.

“As soon as I woke up in the hospital, all I could think about was getting back to work and getting back here to Big Bear, so that’s kind of been my main goal,” said Collins. “Obviously, it was the worst day of my life and the worst day for a lot of people, the MacKay family. You can’t help but think about Jeremiah. I think about him every day,” said Collins.

San Bernardino County sheriff’s deputy Jeremiah MacKay, a 15-year veteran, was killed in the gun battle and leaves behind a wife, a 7-year-old daughter and a 4-month-old son.

“This one, you just never know if the guy’s going to pop out or where he’s going to pop out,” MacKay told an AP reporter 3 days before his death. “We’re hoping this comes to a close without any more casualties. The best thing would be for him to give up.” “Everyone is here for the safety of everyone,” MacKay said, “for the safety of each other, for the safety of you.”

Mackay was shot several times and was airlifted to the hospital where he died of his injuries.

Collins says he’s just ready to get back on the street and his colleagues are extremely supportive.

“This is an incredible young man right next to me, and to have him come back to work today is not only great for the station, it’s great for the entire department,” said Sheriff John McMahon. “We’re so proud that he’s made it back to work.”

See Collins’ press conference below:

As previously reported by NewsOne, Dorner detailed specific instances of racism and corruption within the LAPD in a riveting manifesto. To “clear his name” and seek retribution for being fired, Dorner targeted the significant others and children of police officers whom he claimed perpetuated a system of cover-up, brutality and lies:

The LAPD’s actions have cost me my law enforcement career,” he said. “They cost my naval career. … I’ve lost my relationship with my mother and sister because of the LAPD. I’ve lost a relationship with close friends because of the LAPD. In essence, I’ve lost everything because the LAPD took my name and new (sic) I was INNOCENT!!! […] Unfortunately, I will not be alive to see my name cleared. That’s what this is about, my name. A man is nothing without his name. […] I never had the opportunity to have a family of my own, I’m terminating yours. Quan, Anderson, Evans, and BOR members Look your wives/husbands and surviving children directly in the face and tell them the truth as to why your children are dead. […] No amount of IMINT, MASINT, and ELINT assist you in capturing me. I am off the grid. You better use your feet, tongue and every available DOD/ NON-DOD HUMINT agency, contractor to find me. I know your route to and from home, and your division. I know your significant others routine, your children’s best friends and recess. I know Your Sancha’s gym hours and routine. I assure you that the casualty rate will be high. Because of that, no one will remember your name. You will merely be a DR# and “that guy” who was KIA/EOW or long term IOD/light duty in the kit room. This is exactly why “station 500″ was created. Unfortunately, orphanages will be making a comeback in the 21st century.

Read the entire manifesto here.

Dorner is suspected of killing Monica Quan, 28, and her 27-year-old fiance, Keith Lawrence, to exact vengeance against Quan’s father, Randy Quan, of whom he wrote:

Never allow a LAPPL union attorney to be a retired LAPD Captain,(Quan). He doesn’t work for you, your interest, or your name. He works for the department, period. His job is to protect the department from civil lawsuits being filed and their best interest which is the almighty dollar. His loyalty is to the department, not his client. Even when he knowingly knows your innocent and the BOR also knows your innocent after Christopher Gettler stated on videotape that he was kicked and Evans attorney confessed to the BOR off the record that she kicked Gettler.

Dorner also allegedly killed Riverside, CA police officer Michael Crain, 34.

