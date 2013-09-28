Tight Knit Movement Radio
The Tight Knit Movement Radio Show where we inform our listeners about solutions and opportunities connected to our affiliate businesses and events.
Hostesses:
Ertha Harris
Co-Hosted by:: Troy Rawlings, Elaine Fordham, and Danielle Hodges
Community Appreciation Day Gas Giveaway by www.gordonatlaw.com, Special Artist Spotlight with Grammy Award Winning Singer/Song-writer Lead singer from the group TROOP STEVEN RUSSELL, Former NFL Wide-Receiver TAVON MASON stops by to talk aboutwww.tavonmasonlovesthekids.org and much more!
