Podcasts: Tight Knit
HomePodcasts: Tight Knit

Tight Knit Movement Radio

Tight Knit Movement Radio

The Tight Knit Movement Radio Show where we inform our listeners about solutions and opportunities connected to our affiliate businesses and events.

Hostesses: 

Hostess

Ertha Harris

Co-Hosted by:: Troy Rawlings, Elaine Fordham, and Danielle Hodges

tightknitconnect@yahoo.com

443.655.7198

Community Appreciation Day Gas Giveaway by www.gordonatlaw.com, Special Artist Spotlight with Grammy Award Winning Singer/Song-writer Lead singer from the group TROOP STEVEN RUSSELL, Former NFL Wide-Receiver TAVON MASON stops by to talk aboutwww.tavonmasonlovesthekids.org and much more!

View the show for 9/28/13 below

#FightingForTrayvon: Images of Nationwide Protests
0 photos

Tight Knit

comments – add yours
Videos
Local
US-GUNS-VIOLENCE-BALTIMORE
Teen Arrested In Brutal Attack On Baltimore Police…

A 15-year-old boy has been charged in the brutal beating and robbery of a Baltimore Police Department civilian employee. Police…
07.31.19
Mayor Jack Young
Mayor Jack Young Tours East Baltimore

Mayor Jack Young spent part of his evening at a public safety walk in the Heritage Crossing neighborhood with Commissioner…
07.31.19
Handcuffs featured image
During Trial Of Taylor Hayes Murder, Mother Is…

The mother of seven-year-old Taylor Hayes, who was fatally shot in west Baltimore last year, was arrested Tuesday at the…
07.31.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close