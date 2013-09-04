A 7-year-old Tulsa girl was sent home form her elementary school because her dreadlocks were too much of a distraction, Fox 23 News Tulsa reports.

Terrance Parker said Deborah Brown Community School officials “hassled” him about Tiana‘s dreadlocks, until he was told his daughter could no longer attend classes. She didn’t look “presentable, Parker said he was told.

“She’s always presentable. I take pride in my kids looking nice,” said Parker.

However, the school told Fox 23 that Parker knew that it had very strict dress-code rules–especially when it comes to hair. NewsOne reviewed the school’s dress code and it clearly states on page 13 that “hairstyles such as dreadlocks, afros, mohawks, and other faddish styles are unacceptable.” Deborah Brown school officials feel the hairstyle could cause distractions, a statement that surprises Parker.

“She went to the school last year and didn’t have any problems,” he said.

When a Fox 23 reporter asked little Tiana why she was removed from classes, she burst into tears. “because they didn’t like my dreads,” she said. “I think that they should let me have my dreads.”

Tiana ended up having to enroll in a new school, where she wears a different uniform but has the same hairstyle.

According to her new school, her hair is fine.

Watch Tiana talk about her dreads below:

School Sends Girl, 7, Home Over Her ‘Distracting Dreadlocks’ was originally published on newsone.com

