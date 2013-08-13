Authorities To Identify Body Found During Search For Missing Federal Investigator

Sandra Coke

Sandra Coke

Case Type: Endangered

Date of Birth: January 1, 1963

Missing Date: August 4, 2013

Age Now: 50

Missing City: Oakland

Missing State: Calif.

Gender: Female

Race: Black

Complexion: Medium

Hair Color: Black

Hair Length: Medium

Eye Color: Brown

Wear Glasses or Contacts: No

Location Last Seen: Sandra Coke was last seen at home in the evening by her 15-year-old daughter.

Circumstances of Disappearance: A spokesman for the family said that Coke left the house after receiving a call about her beloved King Charles spaniel named Ginny, who was stolen from her home in May. Coke’s car, a 2007 Mini Cooper, was found on the 800 block of 32nd street, about two miles from her home.

Oakland police located Coke’s work and personal cell phones, which were recovered in separate locations.

Coke is a capital case investigator for the Office of the Federal Public Defender in Eastern District of California and police are not sure whether her job is a reason for her disappearance.

Police are waiting for the results of tests to identify a body found in an area, where police were looking for Coke. An autopsy has been conducted on the body found Friday near Lagoon Valley Park during a search in Solano County, according to the San Jose Mercury News. Searches for Coke were called off after the discovery of the body.

“Our hearts are heavy to think she may not be coming home to us, but we have been sustained through this ordeal by the unbelievable outpouring of love, concern, and prayers from all of you,” Coke’s family said in a statement.

Police have named a person of interest in the case the News writes:

She was reportedly seen the day she went missing with Randy Alana, whom she dated 20 years ago. Alana, 56, is a violent sex offender with a long criminal history. He has prior convictions for rape and other crimes and is registered as a high-risk sex offender. Alana has been in custody on a parole violation since Aug. 6th and investigators say he is a ‘person of interest’ in Coke’s disappearance but no charges have been made against him in connection with the case.

Coke’s job is a significant one:

As a federal investigator dealing with death penalty appeals, Coke interviews death row inmates, their friends and families, said Joe Schlesinger, chief of the death penalty appeals unit of the Office of the Federal Public Defender in the Eastern District of California. She is very tenacious, very good at relating to people who have had all kinds of difficulties in life,” said Schlesinger, who has known Coke for more than 20 years. We’re grieving, we’re in shock, we are doing everything we can to support each other and support Sandra’s family. We are in a field that deals with death everyday, when it touches one of our own it’s very difficult.

Last Seen Wearing: Unknown.

Identifying Marks or Characteristics: Unknown.

Coke’s family has offered a $100,000 reward for information regarding her whereabouts. Anyone with information can contact the Black and Missing Foundation’s confidential Tip Line.

