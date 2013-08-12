Donnie McClurkin Cut From M.L.K. Events Over Gay Stance?

Gospel singer extraordinaire Donnie McClurkin (pictured) believes he was reportedly booted from performing at a Washington, D.C., Martin Luther King Jr. memorial concert on Saturday — just one day shy of the event — because of his controversial beliefs about homosexuality, according to the Advocate.

The Grammy-winning performer and controversial pastor, who once revealed he was repeatedly sexually abused by several family members and who later attributed his former homosexual past to the abuse, says that more than a dozen gay rights activists complained to D.C. Mayor Vincent Gary’s office over his upcoming attendance at the event.

But a spokeswoman for Mayor Gray said the singer, who would have headlined the event, decided not to perform because the purpose of the concert was to bring people together

McClurkin, in the past, revealed that he was able to reverse “the curse” of his sexual orientation through will and prayer. His belief that gays can flip the switch and become straight caused much controversy when he was involved in a 2007 event with then-presidential candidate Barack Obama.

In his video, the outspoken pastor expressed his feelings about his alleged removal from the concert series, saying, “The mayor of D.C. uninvited me from a concert that I was supposed to headline today in the Washington (National) Mall commemorating the 50th anniversary of the Civil Rights Movement,” McClurkin continued, “There should be freedom of speech as long as it’s done in love.”

