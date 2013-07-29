Conrad Murray (pictured) will be released from prison on October 28th, three years ahead of schedule, according to the U.K. Daily Mail.

RELATED: Conrad Murray Sends Message To Paris Jackson After Suicide Attempt

A California judge sentenced Murray to four years in prison on involuntary manslaughter charges in November 2011. He allegedly gave Jackson a fatal overdose of Propofol, a sleeping anesthetic, to help him prepare for his “This is It” comeback tour. Concert giant AEG Live was promoting the tour and ensuring Jackson was ready for it before his untimely death.

Katherine Jackson, M.J.’s mom, has filed a wrongful-death lawsuit against AEG, claiming they failed to properly supervise Murray. She recently finished an emotional testimony in the case, saying AEG failed to inform her that Michael had been sleep-deprived for two months.

A source close to the Jackson family says they are “devastated” that he is getting an early release.

“Murray is the killer of Michael in their eyes. He cost them their son and father,” the source said. “For [Murray] to get out in two years is an insult. They still feel he should have been tried for murder.”

Murray is receiving an early release because of good behavior and a overfilled jail system.

“He has been a model inmate and the authorities have granted him an early release due to that good behavior and the overcrowded California jail system,” a friend of Murray’s said.

The Jacksons are also upset that Murray has refused to testify in the lawsuit. He has opted against doing so because he supposedly has information about Jackson’s relationship with his family that would be a “nuclear” bombshell.

Murray is appealing his criminal conviction.

RELATED: Conrad Murray Cries Of ‘Constant Pain’ In Voice Mail To Friend

Conrad Murray To Be Released From Prison Early was originally published on newsone.com

Also On WOLB Talk 1010: