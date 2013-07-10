National
Delta Sigma Theta 100th Anniversary Opening Day Events

Delta Sigma Theta, the nation’s largest African-American women’s organization, announced today that it will mark the start of their 100th anniversary celebration with the passing and lighting of the Delta Torch on the National Mall on Friday, July 12 at 11:00 a.m. The Delta Torch is a burning symbol of the passion and commitment that has fueled the organization’s global reach and will be passed to the National President, signifying the start of the 51st National Convention in Washington, DC. Over 60,000 sorority members are expected to attend the opening day ceremony and will commemorate the special occasion by wearing the sorority’s colors of crimson and cream.

On January 1, 2013 the Olympic-style Delta Torch was lit in Los Angeles, CA and has since travelled to 21 cities across the world including Bermuda and Tokyo. The torch tour will culminate in Washington, DC, its 22nd location representing the 22 sorority founders and presidents since the organizations founding at Howard University in 1913.

As part of the opening day events, Doug E. Fresh and Brandi will perform in an evening concert followed by a Step Show emceed by Nephew Tommy and Comedian and Actress Kym Whitley.

Click here to see the schedule of events!

