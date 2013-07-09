Vaverlyn Dachbar

What was suppose to be a fun family trip to a lake ended in tragedy as an Arizona teenager died saving her siblings after they nearly drowned, KNXV-TV in Phoenix reports.

Vaverlyn Dachbar and her family were at Lake Pleasant, which is northwest of Phoenix, last Friday when she noticed that her twin brother and sister waded too deep in the lake and went under. She was only an average swimmer, but that did not stop her from jumping in to help them.

“My sister probably saw them go down and, being her, instead of running to tell the adults, she just kind of went in to get them because that’s what she does,” Dachbar’s sister, Valerie Leethip, told KNXV.

While she saved her siblings, Dachbar was unable to save herself. Jimmy Ogle, who was in the area at the time of the incident, jumped in the lake to look for Dachbar, but could not locate the teen. Her body was recovered by a Maricopa County Sheriff’s dive team later in the day.

Dachbar attended Thunderbird High School in Phoenix. Her family says she was an avid reader and was taking extra classes to graduate early. She wanted to be a pediatrician someday.

The family asking the public for support to pay for funeral expenses. If you would like to help, you can contribute to account #457015831529 at any Bank of America.

Watch News Story On Tragic Drowning Below:

Arizona Teen Drowns After Saving Siblings was originally published on newsone.com

