Compton Mayoral Race: Aja Brown Defeats Omar Bradley In Decisive Victory

In a decisive victory, urban community developer, Aja Brown, 31 (pictured above), has defeated Omar Bradley, 55, to become the new mayor of Compton, California, reports the Los Angeles Times.

Brown garnered 63.7% of the vote compared with Bradley’s 36.2%, according to the Times.

Brown sailed to victory against the controversial and charismatic Bradley who spent time in prison on corruption charges that were later overturned on a technicality.

Throughout her career, she has fought for transparency, collaboration and community involvement. She has developed community empowerment boards, business-to-business collaboratives, and employment development programs. Aja has also formulated policies that ensure residents are incorporated into every aspect of the development process, as a result of public investment into private projects. In 2011, Aja co-founded Compton-based Urban Vision Community Development Corporation (CDC), a non-profit organization dedicated to community economic development and youth development in the City of Compton. Urban Vision offers programs that aid in the revitalization of Compton. Urban Vision facilitates alliances and programs that generate wealth, eradicate generational poverty and empower businesses to expand through collaboration, access to capital, education and intellectual property. Prior to founding Urban Vision CDC, Aja worked with the City of Compton’s Community Redevelopment Agency as a Redevelopment Project Manager. Aja was responsible for creating community benefits legislation, initiating community-led downtown revitalization action committees, overseeing the Agency’s urban planning and economic development initiatives, forging strategic alliances, and leading the re-branding and marketing efforts of the community redevelopment agency. Aja also created and implemented Compton’s Apprentice Program designed to create jobs for local residents on city-funded or assisted capital improvement projects.

Brown, who received her Bachelor’s Degree in Public Policy, Urban Planning and Development and a Master’s degree in Urban Planning with a concentration in Economic Development from the University of Southern California, is scheduled to be sworn in July 1.

Brown thanked her supporters on Twitter, a sign of the young, progressive direction that she plans to steer the city:

The people of Compton have spoken: TeamVISION fought hard and we brought in a win for the future of our city!— Aja Brown (@AjaBrown4Mayor) June 05, 2013

