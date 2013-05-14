First Look: The Pace Sisters: “Secrets Kill” [WATCH]

Iyanla Vanzant helps members of an acclaimed family of gospel singers, who perform as the Pace Sisters, address the root causes of their lifelong struggles with weight. The clock is ticking as Iyanla tries to uncover what is weighing them down—mentally and physically.

There are 8 sisters Latrice, Dejuaii, Melonda, June, Leslie, Phyllis, Duranice, and Lydia. Their sister is superstar gospel artist Lashun Pace!

In 2011, DeJuaii Pace, the daughter of a preacher and member of the Anointed Pace Sisters has revealed to the Root her sexual orientation as a lesbian, the fact that she is a virgin and her struggles with food addiction. You can read that here: A Gospel Singer Slims Down & Comes Out

On the outside, the group seemingly has it all yet on the inside, the Pace family has struggled with a lifelong battle with weight. The family of a total of 10 siblings have been all challenged with weight loss and at age 54, their only brother, Murphy Pace passed away.Long after taping Iyanla’s show, The Pace Sisters’ journey continues as they work to maintain their weight-loss efforts. Latrice and personal trainer Lorenzo Everhard, started the “Weight Release Challenge” which encourages a healthy, safe weight loss process.”Just Believe” is available on iTunes and Amazon.com today. A new album is expected later this year.

