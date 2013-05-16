Happy Birthday Janet Jackson [PHOTOS,VIDEOS]

Can you believe it… Ms. Jackson turns 47 today! The American recording artist and actress has a series of sonically innovative, socially conscious and sexually provocative records, as well as elaborate stage shows, television and film roles, she has been a prominent figure in popular culture for over 25 years.

Miss Jackson is the youngest child in the Jackson family and she began her career at a young age acting and singing. Janet continues to tour around the world these days after getting married to Wissam Al Mana.

We wish you continued success in your entertainment career.

Happy Birthday Janet Jackson!