NRA Paints Obama As A Zombie Worth Shooting At Convention

Although many networks continue to pretend that people on both sides of the political aisle are equally nasty toward each other in the name of patronization balance, leave it to the National Rifle Association to blow such silly folklore to smithereens. This week, the Rev. Al Sharpton (pictured) took shots at what he dubbed “The Right-Wing Horror Picture Show” on MSNBC’s “Politics Nation.” The segment focused on Buzzfeed’s report about the NRA asking a vendor at its convention to remove a life-size zombie target, which bleeds when shot and resembles President Barack Obama (pictured below).

Watch Sharpton’s discussion here:

When Buzzfeed spoke to a Zombie Industries booth worker at the convention in Houston, he admitted there was a striking resemblance to the President and that it appeared to be intentional, quipping, ”Let’s just say I gave my Republican father one for Christmas.”

Now, imagine the reaction a Black man would get saying, “Yeah, I bought my pops a life-size image of President [Ronald] Reagan. He just loves to shoot him in the head.” I’m pretty sure these folks wouldn’t find that nearly as amusing; they would probably cry for charges of treason.

Another reporter said of the NRA’s request to have the target removed from sight, ”They are just scared some liberal reporter will come by and start b*tching. I’m not so much a reporter, but even still here I am…reporting for duty. Feel free to pitch in after, y’all.”

As “admirable” as it is for someone at the NRA to say, “Yeah, can we Not have a zombified version of the President to shoot at during our convention in plain sight?” the item is still for sale on the organization’s website.

Way to show you care about respecting the commander-in-chief, NRA.

Then again, as stupid and hateful as this vendor’s Obama zombie depiction is, they’re only taking cues from an organization that has long made its lack of respect for the President clear.

Remember this ad targeting the President’s daughters in order to score cheap political points?

Then there is the matter of the NRA’s new president, attorney Jim Porter. Hailing from Birmingham, Ala., Porter has a clear affinity for all things southern, thinly veiled racist and anti-Yankee. On the Civil War, Porter infamously asserted, “Y’all might call it the Civil War, but we call it ‘the war of northern aggression’ down South.”

Who do you think has this man’s heart more: Jesus or Robert E. Lee?

Isn’t he a charmer?

Meanwhile, Porter is none too fond of President Obama, once bashing him as the “fake president.” He’s also claimed, “His [the President’s] entire administration is anti-gun, anti-freedom, anti-second amendment.” Well, that sure beats sounding like a paranoid idiot.

If that’s not enough, Buzzfeed notes that while the zombie has been removed from the convention, “There is an Obama vampire with a stake in his heart that can be seen at the Conan Inc. booth. There is also a familiar likeness at the OPSGEAR booth.“

Mind you, these are the very people whining that President Obama is the one dividing the country.

I’m sure some critics would argue that there have been despicable depictions of former President George W. Bush too.

Fair enough, and I might I add, it’s all wrong.

However, the extent to which these cashew and almond mix for brains lunatics loathe President Obama is far, far worse. To them, Obama is a Muslim Monday through Tuesday, a Marxist on Wednesday, an evil dictator on Thursday, and because liberals purportedly want it all, he’s all of the above plus a fascist on the weekend. And apparently on top of that, he’s not even a legitimate president. You know, given he was born in a Kenya to Satan’s mistress.

There may be crazy on both sides, but it’s pretty apparent the gun-clutching, sex-hating, Jesus-jocking fringe of the right have the higher quotient. And who could blame them when they’re enabled by groups like the NRA.

The proof is in the zombies and the vampires.

Michael Arceneaux Posted May 7, 2013

