West Texas Emergency Resources To Reach Loved Ones

To check on injured residents admitted to Hillcrest Baptist Medical Center call (254) 202-1100

For family inquiries about patients at Scott & White call (888) 394-4947

Family inquiries about patients at Providence Health Center (254) 761-7200

The Extraco Events Center will be setting up to take donations starting tomorrow at 9:00 am. For information call 254-776-1660

Carter Blood Care Center will accept donations beginning at 9 a.m. Thursday in Waco. Find more locations here.

First Baptist Church of Lott has room for anyone needing a place to stay. Call (254) 829-2321

American Red Cross crews from across Texas were sent to the site of an explosion at a fertilizer plant near Waco where multiple injuries have been reported. Red Cross spokeswoman Anita Foster said her group is working with emergency management officials in the town of West to find a safe shelter for residents displaced from their homes. To donate blood – find a location near you. Register or Search the Safe and Well Listings

The Aquilla ISD opened facilities for those seeking refuge. Please report to the gym entrance.

Blair’s Cove Apartments in Waco offering housing to any West residents affected by the explosion at 2425 S. 21st St. (254) 447-0810

Latham Springs Baptist Camp is open to displaced residents at 134 Private Road 223 in Aquilla.

Posted April 18, 2013

