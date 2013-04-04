Although the news of Earvin “Magic” Johnson, Jr. ‘s son, Earvin III (also known as EJ), garnered some harsh reactions from a handful of critics, the former Los Angeles Lakers superstar is fully supportive of his son coming out as a gay man. In an exclusive interview with TMZ’s Harvey Levin, Magic displayed unflinching care and understanding of EJ’s decision and lifestyle.

“I told him, ‘Hey, we are here to support you, man. We’re going to love you no matter who you are, what you do. We just want you to love yourself,” said Johnson of his son. EJ, now 20, is currently a student at New York University. Earlier this week, he was seen walking on Hollywood’s Sunset Strip holding hands with his boyfriend, a story that TMZ broke.

Magic credited TMZ for breaking the news and making it possible for the NBA Hall Of Famer to openly support his son and other gay individuals fearful of coming out. Calling himself a “protector,” Johnson offered support to anyone, including pro athletes, who may be struggling to express themselves regarding their sexuality.

Watch Magic Talk About African-Americans’ Reaction To EJ Below:

Current Lakers star Kobe Bryant also told TMZ that the public shouldn’t be surprised the Magic loves and supports EJ. Bryant was also quoted as saying, “What I can’t tolerate is a lack of tolerance,” regarding the fervor surrounding EJ’s coming out and others who are afraid to follow suit.

Johnson referred to his son as a “symbol of hope,” saying that he serves as an example to African-Americans and others who are still living as closeted individuals.

Magic Johnson On Athletes Coming Out:

Magic On His Talk With EJ On Coming Out:

Magic Johnson: ‘We Knew EJ Was Gay For A Long Time’ was originally published on newsone.com

D.L. Chandler Posted April 4, 2013

