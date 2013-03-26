Donor Reneges On Chris Dorner Reward Pledge, Others On The Fence

A digital billboard along Santa Monica Boulevard on the west side of Los Angeles shows a “wanted” alert for former Los Angeles police officer Christopher Dorner Friday, Feb. 8, 2013. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon)

One of the donors who initially offered money for the capture of the now-deceased Chris Dorner has reneged on the pledge, TMZ reports.

The County of Riverside — which offered $100,000 — has just announced it will not pay a dime to anyone. Other governments have also pledged to give reward money, but it is not known whether they will also back out of their commitments as well.

The issue is that Dorner killed himself. Many of the donors stipulated that the former LAPD cop had to be arrested and convicted before any money could be awarded. But since neither occurred, some donors are second-guessing their pledges.

Two claims have been made for the reward money since Dorner died on Feb. 12, according to the Los Angeles Times. One was by a couple near Big Bear, Calif., who were tied up and whose car was stolen by Dorner; the other was by a man whose pickup truck Dorner later hijacked.

Here are some details behind why there is confusion over the reward money, as reported by The Times:

Underlying their objections is a moral argument that donors will not make publicly. Some find the claims for the money unseemly. They believe reward seekers had called police to report they were victims of crimes by Dorner and now seek to profit from their brief encounters, which left them unharmed, during a rampage that devastated the families of police officers and of others he killed. Police believe Dorner went on a 10-day killing rampage of revenge against law enforcement officials whom he blamed for his 2009 firing from the force. Dorner is thought to have killed Riverside Police Officer Michael Crain; San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Deputy Jeremiah MacKay; Monica Quan, the daughter of a retired LAPD captain; and Quan’s fiance, Keith Lawrence. More than 25 donors pledged reward money, including state and local police unions, civic organizations and individuals. But now, many are hesitating to follow through. “I’ve spoken with some groups — including a few that are substantial — that have already decided to withdraw their pledges,” said Ron Cottingham, president of the 64,000-member union Peace Officers Research Assn. of California, which has placed its own pledge on hold pending additional information. “They said the reward doesn’t fit their criteria.” The LAPD, responding to the arguments donors make publicly, says the money should be paid. LAPD Deputy Chief Kirk Albanese said that to deny someone the reward because Dorner died before he could be put on trial “would be disingenuous” and would undermine future attempts by police to get information about unsolved crimes by offering rewards.

The Times added that much of the confusion over the conditions of the reward money began when Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa announced a $1-million reward for the capture of the fired LAPD officer. While many of the donors specified that Dorner had to be arrested and convicted, Villaraigosa used the word capture.

Some could interpret that to include being surrounded in a cabin before committing suicide.

