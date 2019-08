Aretha Franklin, the american singer, songwriter, and pianist turns 71 today. She has a recording career that spreads over half a century. Her music involved many different genres from blues to r&b, pop and even funk. Besides singing she is a mother of 4 children and she’s recently been awarded a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award.

Aretha will appear in White Plains, NY for an upcoming show on March 27th.

Happy Birthday Aretha Franklin!