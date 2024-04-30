Pretty Girl Influence
Pretty Girl Influence (PGI) is a dynamic and engaging radio show that airs on WOLB, an Urban One station, every Friday. Hosted by two influential and talented young women, one a fashion model and the other a pop/R&B singer from the girl group Dorothy Milone, the show delves into hot topics in hip hop and pop culture while promoting positivity and empowerment for youth. The PGI goal is to entertain, inform, and inspire our audience with discussions that resonate with their lives.
-
Lunch with Labor 3/12/24
-
Maryland Lawmakers Pass Relief Legislation To Assist Port Workers Affected By Key Bridge Collapse
-
Ice Cream Distributed In Maryland Recalled Due To Possible Salmonella
-
Ask the Financial Advisor Show - 3/9/24
-
Ask The Financial Advisor Podcast - 2/17/24
-
Ask the Financial Advisor Podcast 3/2/24
-
Maryland Lawmakers & Residents Push Back Against Cannabis Entrepreneur
-
MTA To Offer Free Rides Of Earth Day