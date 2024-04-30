Pretty Girl Influence View Full Schedule Pretty Girl Influence

Pretty Girl Influence (PGI) is a dynamic and engaging radio show that airs on WOLB, an Urban One station, every Friday. Hosted by two influential and talented young women, one a fashion model and the other a pop/R&B singer from the girl group Dorothy Milone, the show delves into hot topics in hip hop and pop culture while promoting positivity and empowerment for youth. The PGI goal is to entertain, inform, and inspire our audience with discussions that resonate with their lives.