Pumpkin Patches, Haunted Houses and Family Friendly Fall Activities In Maryland

Published on October 2, 2025

It’s that season again! Fall is here, and we know you’re ready for all things spooky.

If you’re anything like me, this truly feels like the most wonderful time of the year. Crisp mornings, cozy evenings, and weekends filled with pumpkin spice, corn mazes, and haunted thrills.

But let’s not forget, these are some of the last comfortable days of 2025 to soak in the great outdoors before winter sets in. And as always, we’ve got you covered with the best things to do in Maryland this fall.

From pumpkin patches and apple orchards to haunted houses and ghost tours, there are endless spots to explore and memories to make. Whether you’re hunting for the perfect pumpkin, braving a haunted hayride, or simply enjoying the foliage on a scenic drive, fall is all about experiences that bring people together.

So grab a sweater, gather your friends and family, and dive into everything spooky season has to offer.

🍁 Tell us — what’s your favorite thing about fall?

Pumpkin Patches, Haunted Houses and Family Friendly Fall Activities In Maryland  was originally published on 92q.com

1. Legends Of The Fog – 500 Carsins Run Road Aberdeen, MD, 21001

2. Markoffs Haunted Forest – 19120 Martinsburg Rd Dickerson MD 20842

3. CornStalker’s Trail of Terror – 11765 St. Linus Drive, Waldorf, MD 20602

4. Weber’s Cider Mill Farm – 2526 Proctor Lane, Parkville, MD 21234

5. Butler’s Orchard – 22222 Davis Mill Rd Germantown, MD 20876

6. Summer’s Farm – 5620 Butterfly Lane Frederick, MD 21703

