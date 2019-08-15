popeyes
Fowl In Love! Black Twitter Can’t Stop Talking About Popeyes’ New Chicken Sandwich

Posted August 15, 2019

Popeye's Chicken Sandwich

Source: Popeyes / Popeyes

It appears that while Popeyes has the two-piece and a biscuit game on lock, they are coming for Chick-fil-A’s neck with their new chicken sandwich.

On August 8, the Louisiana-based fast food franchise announced they were launching their special Chicken Sandwich to head out nationwide on August 12.

Apparently, it’s not just any old basic sandwich either. It boasts “a delicious buttermilk battered and hand breaded white meat chicken filet, served on a buttery, toasted brioche bun with two barrel cured pickles and guests’ choice of classic mayo or spicy Cajun spread,” let their press release tell it.

And in case you’re wondering, YES, it comes in both Spicy and Classic, but most importantly, it’s only $3.99. Perfect for the most frugal of budgets.

While we have yet to taste it, it’s clear that Black folks on Twitter CANNOT stop talking about it and how good it is!

Take a look at some of our favorite and most hilarious Tweets about this new fried fowl delight:

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

17.

18.

19.

20.

21.

