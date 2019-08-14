Nia Long doesn’t seem to age. The beloved actress hit the red carpet premiere for her new film 47 Meters Down: Unchained and left fans with their jaws on the floor. Styled by Neal St Onge, Nia looked like a goddess in this mint mini dress with plunging neck line. Tym Wallace topped off the look with a dreamy genie-inspired ponytail.
Long’s makeup was done by celebrity makeup artist Saisha Beecham using Laura Mercier, Bobbi Brown, Mac, Ardell and Beauty Blender products.
Check out more pics of Nia from the premiere:
Nia Long Hits The ’47 Meters Down: Unchained’ Red Carpet In This Mint Mini To Die For was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
1. LA Premiere Of Entertainment Studios’ “47 Meters Down Uncaged” – ArrivalsSource:Getty
WESTWOOD, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 13: Nia Long attends the LA Premiere of Entertainment Studios' "47 Meters Down Uncaged" at Regency Village Theatre on August 13, 2019 in Westwood, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)
2. LA Premiere Of Entertainment Studios’ “47 Meters Down Uncaged” – ArrivalsSource:Getty
WESTWOOD, CA – AUGUST 13: Nia Long arrives at the LA Premiere Of Entertainment Studios' "47 Meters Down Uncaged" at Regency Village Theatre on August 13, 2019 in Westwood, California. (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/WireImage)
3. US-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-47 METERS DOWN-UNCAGEDSource:Getty
US actress Nia Long attends the premiere of "47 Meteres Down: Uncaged" at the Regency Village Theatre in Westwood, California on August 13, 2019. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP)
4. LA Premiere Of Entertainment Studios’ “47 Meters Down Uncaged” – ArrivalsSource:Getty
WESTWOOD, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 13: Actress Nia Long attends the LA premiere of "47 Meters Down Uncaged" the at Regency Village Theatre on August 13, 2019 in Westwood, California. (Photo by Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic)
5. LA Premiere Of Entertainment Studios’ “47 Meters Down Uncaged” – ArrivalsSource:Getty
WESTWOOD, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 13: Actress Nia Long attends the LA premiere of "47 Meters Down Uncaged" the at Regency Village Theatre on August 13, 2019 in Westwood, California. (Photo by Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic)
6. LA Premiere Of Entertainment Studios’ “47 Meters Down Uncaged” – ArrivalsSource:Getty
WESTWOOD, CA – AUGUST 13: Nia Long, Jamie Foxx, and Corinne Foxx arrive at the LA Premiere Of Entertainment Studios' "47 Meters Down Uncaged" at Regency Village Theatre on August 13, 2019 in Westwood, California. (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/WireImage)