Nia Long doesn’t seem to age. The beloved actress hit the red carpet premiere for her new film 47 Meters Down: Unchained and left fans with their jaws on the floor. Styled by Neal St Onge, Nia looked like a goddess in this mint mini dress with plunging neck line. Tym Wallace topped off the look with a dreamy genie-inspired ponytail.

Long’s makeup was done by celebrity makeup artist Saisha Beecham using Laura Mercier, Bobbi Brown, Mac, Ardell and Beauty Blender products.

Check out more pics of Nia from the premiere:

Nia Long Hits The ’47 Meters Down: Unchained’ Red Carpet In This Mint Mini To Die For was originally published on hellobeautiful.com