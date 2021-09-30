Why Some NBA Players Are So Hesitant To Get Vaccinated: In Their Own Words

WOLB Featured Video CLOSE

The anti-vaccine hysteria is now sweeping through the NBA like a fast-break layup. A number of basketball players like Kyrie Irving and Jonathan Issac have shared their controversial opinions about receiving a jab of the COVID-19 vaccine. Huge consequences could loom for Irving, in particular, whose ability to play in upcoming games for the Brooklyn Nets remains uncertain. The NBA star missed out on Media day at the Barclays center on Sept. 27 because he wasn’t fully vaccinated. Irving, who virtually spoke to reporters over Zoom, declined to further comment on his vaccination status.

“Living in this public sphere, there’s a lot of questions about what’s going on in the world of Kyrie,” he said explained. “I would love to just keep that private and handle that the right way with my team and go forward with a plan.”

The 29-year-old athlete made headlines after a Rolling Stones article was published detailing some players pushback against the NBA’s vaccine mandate. Kyrie’s aunt Tyki Irving was quoted saying that he wanted to remain unvaccinated for reasons that were “not religious-based” but “moral-based.”

When reporters nudged the former seven-time All-star champion on whether he would be getting a shot soon, he replied.

“Please, just respect my privacy. All the questions kind of leading into what’s happening, just please — everything will be released at a due date, and once we get this cleared up … I’m just excited to enjoy this day by day and the journey, man. However this comes, the ups, the downs, the good, the bad — I know that I’ll be there every day no matter what and just be present for my teammates as one of the leaders on the team.”

Irving’s refusal to get vaccinated may cost him a serious paycheck. NBA spokesman Mike Bass previously said in a statement that “Any player who elects not to comply with local vaccination mandates will not be paid for games that he misses,” according to the New York Post. Sports centers like Barclays and the Chase Center in San Francisco have issued a vaccine mandate requiring home players to be fully vaccinated in order to play. The famous point guard would be barred from playing at the Barclays Center and from participating in HSS training. For Irving, who’s currently under a $136 million 4-year-contract, that decision could be costly. “Irving would lose over $400,000 each game he misses under the league’s policy,” the outlet notes.

The Golden State Warriors’ Andrew Wiggins tried to obtain a religious exemption to forgo the vaccine, but the league swiftly declined his request last week. Wiggins also refused to talk about his vaccination status at Golden State’s media day, but he has shared his view’s on the life-saving drug in the past. Here’s what Wiggins and a few other players in the NBA have said regarding their vaccine beliefs.

