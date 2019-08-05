BlackTwitter Is Dragging E! News After They Credit The Kardashians With Starting A Trend They Obviously Didn’t Start

One leg leotards were started by Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner. How ridiculous right? #BlackTwitter is on fire after E! News credited the sisters with starting the trend that Black women have been long rocking from the days of Flo-Jo and beyond.

Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner are getting a LEG up on the next fashion trend. https://t.co/G5T14wDhm1 pic.twitter.com/JZgMKCovBk — E! News (@enews) August 5, 2019

Kim was celebrating national sister day on Instagram and posted a side-by-side photo beside Kylie wearing the “latest trend” only for E! News to tweet that they had a leg up on the trend, which could have been them just being clever but #BlackTwitter wasn’t having it.

