Beyonce , The Lion King
HomeNational

Black Twitter Is Here For This New ‘Lion King’ Cast Pic!

Posted July 8, 2019

Lion King Cast Photos

Source: Disney / Walt Disney Studios

A week before the live-action remake of The Lion King hits theaters, Disney released a new photo of the lead cast.

And baby, it’s LIT!

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Of course Beyonce (Nala) is front and center, looking flawless, along with co-stars Donald Glover (Simba), Alfre Woodard (Sarabi), Seth Rogan (Pumbaa), Shahadi Wright Joseph (Young Nala) and Chiwetel Ejiofor (Scar) to name a few.

Missing is the legend James Earl Jones, who reprises his iconic role of Mufasa.

The film drops on July 19, and of course, Black Twitter had a lot to say about Bey’s look and whether she was actually present for the group photo or was she Photoshopped in. Take a look:

Black Twitter Is Here For This New ‘Lion King’ Cast Pic! was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

Local
PUERTORICO-US-WEATHER-SCHOOLS-HURRICANE-MARIA
New Safe Streets Location Opens in Baltimore’s Brooklyn-Curtis…

Safe Streets is getting closer to meeting its goal of opening a total of 10 sites across Baltimore city. They…
07.10.19
Toll Booth on Highway at Night
Baltimore Harbor Tunnel Toll Lanes Automated After 2…

Expect more traffic if your regular commute takes you through the I-895 Baltimore Harbor Tunnel toll booths. MDTA announced Tuesday…
07.10.19
Police operation in Wuppertal
Dog Killed in Northwest Baltimore Shooting

A man is recovering after gunfire in northwest Baltimore Tuesday night left him injured and killed a dog. Police responded…
07.10.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close