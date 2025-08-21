Baltimore Polytechnic Institute has been named the top high school in Baltimore City Public Schools, ranking No. 1 in the district and No. 10 statewide, according to recent school rankings by US News.

Known for its rigorous academics and strong Advanced Placement program, Poly boasts a graduation rate above 95% and a college readiness score of 52.6, making it one of Maryland’s leading public schools.

Close behind is Baltimore City College, ranked No. 2 in the district and No. 23 in Maryland. The school offers the International Baccalaureate program and also maintains a graduation rate above 95%.

The Baltimore School for the Arts rounds out the top three, coming in at No. 3 in the district and No. 34 statewide. The school blends intensive artistic training with strong academic preparation, and like Poly and City, has a graduation rate above 95%.

Other highly ranked schools include Western High School (No. 4 in the district, No. 54 in Maryland) and the Baltimore Design School (No. 5 in the district, No. 63 in Maryland).

While some schools in the district struggle with graduation rates and college readiness, Baltimore’s top-ranked schools highlight the academic opportunities available to city students, from STEM-focused programs at Poly to arts education and early college pathways.

KEEP SCROLLING TO SEE THE FULL LIST.

Baltimore Polytechnic Institute Ranked No. 1 Among City High Schools was originally published on 92q.com

1. Baltimore Polytechnic Institute
2. Baltimore City College
3. Baltimore School for the Arts
4. Western High School
5. Baltimore Design School
6. Baltimore Leadership School for Young Women
7. Bard High School Early College
8. Paul Laurence Dunbar High School
9. Green Street Academy
10. City Neighbors High School
12. Academy for College and Career Exploration
13. Augusta Fells Savage Institute of Visual Arts
14. Benjamin Franklin High School at Masonville Cove
15. Bluford Drew Jemison STEM Academy West
16. Carver Vocational-Technical High School
17. Connexions: A Community Based Arts School
18. Coppin Academy
20. Digital Harbor High School
21. Edmondson-Westside High School
22. Excel Academy at Francis M. Wood High School
23. Forest Park High School
24. Frederick Douglass High School
25. Mergenthaler Vocational-Technical High School
26. National Academy Foundation
27. Patterson High School
28. Reginald F. Lewis High School
29. Renaissance Academy
30. The Reach! Partnership School
31. Vivien T. Thomas Medical Arts Academy
32. Achievement Academy at Harbor City High School
33. Claremont School
34. Eager Street Academy
35. Joseph C. Briscoe Academy