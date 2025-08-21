Baltimore Polytechnic Institute has been named the top high school in Baltimore City Public Schools, ranking No. 1 in the district and No. 10 statewide, according to recent school rankings by US News.
Known for its rigorous academics and strong Advanced Placement program, Poly boasts a graduation rate above 95% and a college readiness score of 52.6, making it one of Maryland’s leading public schools.
Close behind is Baltimore City College, ranked No. 2 in the district and No. 23 in Maryland. The school offers the International Baccalaureate program and also maintains a graduation rate above 95%.
The Baltimore School for the Arts rounds out the top three, coming in at No. 3 in the district and No. 34 statewide. The school blends intensive artistic training with strong academic preparation, and like Poly and City, has a graduation rate above 95%.
Other highly ranked schools include Western High School (No. 4 in the district, No. 54 in Maryland) and the Baltimore Design School (No. 5 in the district, No. 63 in Maryland).
While some schools in the district struggle with graduation rates and college readiness, Baltimore’s top-ranked schools highlight the academic opportunities available to city students, from STEM-focused programs at Poly to arts education and early college pathways.
Baltimore Polytechnic Institute Ranked No. 1 Among City High Schools was originally published on 92q.com
1. Baltimore Polytechnic InstituteSource:Kidd Nation
2. Baltimore City CollegeSource:Kidd Nation
3. Baltimore School for the ArtsSource:Kidd Nation
4. Western High SchoolSource:Kidd Nation
5. Baltimore Design SchoolSource:Kidd Nation
6. Baltimore Leadership School for Young WomenSource:Kidd Nation
7. Bard High School Early CollegeSource:Kidd Nation
8. Paul Laurence Dunbar High SchoolSource:Kidd Nation
9. Green Street AcademySource:Kidd Nation
10. City Neighbors High SchoolSource:Kidd Nation
12. Academy for College and Career ExplorationSource:Kidd Nation
13. Augusta Fells Savage Institute of Visual ArtsSource:Kidd Nation
14. Benjamin Franklin High School at Masonville CoveSource:Kidd Nation
15. Bluford Drew Jemison STEM Academy WestSource:Kidd Nation
16. Carver Vocational-Technical High SchoolSource:Kidd Nation
17. Connexions: A Community Based Arts SchoolSource:Kidd Nation
18. Coppin AcademySource:Kidd Nation
20. Digital Harbor High SchoolSource:Kidd Nation
21. Edmondson-Westside High SchoolSource:Kidd Nation
22. Excel Academy at Francis M. Wood High SchoolSource:Kidd Nation
23. Forest Park High SchoolSource:Kidd Nation
24. Frederick Douglass High SchoolSource:Kidd Nation
25. Mergenthaler Vocational-Technical High SchoolSource:Kidd Nation
26. National Academy FoundationSource:Kidd Nation
27. Patterson High SchoolSource:Kidd Nation
28. Reginald F. Lewis High SchoolSource:Kidd Nation
29. Renaissance AcademySource:Kidd Nation
30. The Reach! Partnership SchoolSource:Kidd Nation
31. Vivien T. Thomas Medical Arts AcademySource:Kidd Nation
32. Achievement Academy at Harbor City High SchoolSource:Kidd Nation
33. Claremont SchoolSource:Kidd Nation
34. Eager Street AcademySource:Kidd Nation
35. Joseph C. Briscoe AcademySource:Kidd Nation
