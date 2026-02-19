- Date/time: Mar 25, 10:00am to 3:00pm
Don’t miss the WOLB Baltimore Job Fair Presented by Maryland Health Connection – Wednesday, March 25 10am-3pm at the Baltimore City Community College, 2901 Liberty Heights Ave.
More from WOLB Talk 1010
-
Dr. Melina Abdullah on BLM, Carl Snowden on Civil Rights Silence, & Seasonal Music with Bill Carpenter
-
Baba Lumumba on Self-Ambivalence, Jeff Gallop’s Investigations, & Dr. Robinson on Black America’s Religious Landscape
-
Download The 1010 WOLB Mobile App For Your Smartphone
-
The Power Of Black Media: 100 Years Of Telling Our Own Stories