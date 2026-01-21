Minorities & Mental Health: New Year, Renewed You: Self-Care Strategies for 2026

- Date/time: Jan 27, 8:00am to 8:00pm
Join Persia Nicole from 92Q and Konan from Magic 95.9 for “Minorities and Mental Health: New Year, Renewed You: Self-Care Strategies for 2026” Tuesday, Jan 27th at 7pm on Facebook, Radio One Baltimore YouTube and WOLBBaltimore.com.
Presented by Sheppard Pratt and NAMI Maryland!
Featured panelists include:
Rebecca Denison
RD, LDN, CDE,
Doctor of Integrated Medicine
Greater Baltimore Medical Center
Reena Smith
MSW, LCSW-C, Clinical social worker
Sheppard Pratt’s Towson hospital
Adult Crisis Stabilization Unit
Gertie Wilson
Mental Health Advocate
National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI)
