Join us on Facebook Live and YouTube for the Radio One Baltimore Minorities & Mental Health: Life After Town Hall hosted by 92Q’s Persia Nicole and Magic 95.9’s Konan.

Panelists include:

Juanita Coleman

Peer Recovery Coach

Alvin Harris

Peer-to-Peer Mentor, NAMI

Arnelle Smith, MHA

Program Supervisor – Resource Linkage & Care Coordination Unit

Tavon Myers

Renaissance Christian Counseling Center

