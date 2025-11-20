Listen Live
Minorities and Mental Health: Sobriety During the Holidays

Minorities and Mental Health - Sobriety for the Holidays
  • Date/time: Nov 25, 7:00pm to 8:00pm

Join Persia Nicole from 92Q and Ryan Da Lion from Magic 95.9 for a special Town Hall Event: “Minorities and Mental Health: Sobriety During the Holidays” Tuesday, November 25th at 7pm on Facebook, Radio One Baltimore YouTube, and WOLBBaltimore.com

Presented by Sheppard Pratt and NAMI Maryland!

Featured panelists include:

Anjalissa Johnson
LCADC/MAC/SAP
Addictions Counselor
Sheppard Pratt’s Outpatient Addiction Services

Joy Binion
Public Health Expert & Mental Health Advocate
NAMI Maryland

