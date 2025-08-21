Minorities and Mental Health: Shining a Light On Hope – Supporting Adolescent Mental Health

Join 92Q’s Persia Nicole and Konan from Magic 95.9 for a special Town Hall Event: “Shining a Light on Hope: Preventing Suicide and Supporting Adolescent Mental Health” Tuesday, August 26th at 7pm on Facebook, Radio One Baltimore YouTube, and WOLBBaltimore.com

Presented by Sheppard Pratt and NAMI Maryland!

Featured panelists include:

Dr. Chad Lennon, MD

Child and Adolescent Psychiatrist

Sheppard Pratt

Mary Lawal

Youth Mental Health Activist

Global Speaker

Suicide Prevention Advocate